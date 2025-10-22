TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EU: Trade headwinds building – Standard Chartered

EU: Trade headwinds building – Standard Chartered
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Sharp fall in exports to US may have further to run; exports to China remain weak. Net exports likely to be a drag on growth in H2 and potentially for much of 2026. EUR strength a further headwind; services exports and new trade routes may partially mitigate impact, Standard Chartered's economist Christopher Graham reports.

Export headwinds from both US and China

"EU-27 merchandise exports to the US fell to EUR 33bn in August, the lowest monthly reading in four years and 22% lower than in August 2024. This was the third successive month of declining y/y export volumes and provides growing evidence that US tariffs – applied at 15% for most goods as agreed in the EU-US trade deal at the end of July – are taking their toll on EU exporters. The decline was more pronounced for Germany (-24% y/y), which has particularly strong export exposure to the US in key sectors such as autos and pharmaceuticals."

"Admittedly, strong frontloading effects were seen until the EU-US trade deal was agreed (EU exports in Jan-Jul were 14% higher than the corresponding period of 2024). This has likely exacerbated the pressures on EU export volumes since tariffs were implemented, but it also provides room for a partial recovery in EU export volumes once US inventories built up in H1 are run down. However, EU exports could come under further pressure once other sectoral tariffs begin to be implemented as ongoing Section 232 investigations conclude." 

"The fall in goods exports to the US has been the main driver of the overall decline in EU exports to the rest of the world, which fell to a 43-month low of EUR 184bn (-7% y/y) in August. This is to be expected given the increasing importance of exports to the US relative to other markets, especially over the past five years. However, the ongoing steady decline in EU export volumes to China is also playing its part, reflecting ongoing headwinds facing Chinese consumers and increasing competition from Chinese firms for established European export industries. Combined, this drove the EU’s merchandise trade balance into deficit in August. Periodic deficits are not uncommon, but this was the largest monthly deficit since April 2023 and would have been even larger had there not been a c.5% y/y decline in EU imports."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD struggles above 1.1600 despite subdued US Dollar

EUR/USD struggles above 1.1600 despite subdued US Dollar

EUR/USD trades listlessly above 1.1600 in Wednesday’s European trading hours, pausing a three-day losing streak. The struggles to gain ground as the US Dollar consolidates the upside. The Greenback witnessed a turnaround on Tuesday amid easing US-China trade tensions and a profit-taking pullback. 

GBP/USD extends losses below 1.3350 after UK inflation data

GBP/USD extends losses below 1.3350 after UK inflation data

GBP/USD has come under renewed selling pressure below 1.3350 in the European session on Wednesday. The UK annual Consumer Price Index rose 3.8% in September, against an expected increase of 4% in the same month. A downside surprise in the UK inflation data keeps BoE rate cut bets alive, weighing on the Pound Sterling. 

Gold drifts higher on softer US Dollar; traders await US CPI release, US-China trade talks

Gold drifts higher on softer US Dollar; traders await US CPI release, US-China trade talks

Gold price recovers to near $4,150 during the early European trading hours. The precious metal gains ground amid concerns over the impact of the US government shutdown and ongoing fears about unsustainable government debt globally. The growing expectation that the Fed will deliver another quarter-point rate cut in the October policy meeting could lift the Gold price.

Analysts compare Bitcoin to the Soybean crash, predict sharp moves ahead

Analysts compare Bitcoin to the Soybean crash, predict sharp moves ahead

Bitcoin (BTC) is down 5% so far this month, failing to extend the six-year streak of “Uptober.” Analyst Peter Brandt notes that the BTC price movement mirrors the Soybean price ahead of its 1977 crash, when it declined 50% in value, while analyst Francis Hunt highlights a difference in the structure

Gold and Silver reset: What it means for long-term investors in miners

Gold and Silver reset: What it means for long-term investors in miners

Gold and Silver prices have pulled back sharply, and mining stocks have felt it even more. That’s typical, since miners’ profits swing with both metal prices and costs.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe decline as whales stay wary

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe decline as whales stay wary

The blue chip meme coins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), fail to extend the recovery run from Monday as the broader cryptocurrency market takes a hit.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers