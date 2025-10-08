EU sees new US trade demands undercutting deal struck by Trump – Bloomberg

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that European Union (EU) officials face new United States (US) demands for concessions, which could undermine a recent trade agreement struck by US President Donald Trump.

“EU officials view the requests as maximalist and the concessions as significant,” some of the people said.

Market reaction

EUR/USD is unperturbed by these trade headlines, keeping its downside intact near 1.1615 as of writing.