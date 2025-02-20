Supply uncertainty continues to support the oil market, which faces multiple risks, including disruptions to Kazakh flows, the potential for a delay in the return of OPEC+ barrels, weather events in the US, and ever-present sanctions risks hanging over the market. The concerns pushed ICE Brent back above US$76/bbl yesterday, ING’s commodity analysts Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey notes.

Buyers might be less willing to accept sanctioned Russian vessels

"This week, the market is dealing with supply disruptions in North Dakota due to extremely cold weather. The North Dakota Pipeline Authority said that oil production is down between 120-150k b/d, while natural gas production has also taken a hit. These disruptions will likely last until the weekend when warmer weather is forecast in the region."

"As for sanctions, the EU agreed to a new sanctions package against Russia. It includes targeting oil exports by sanctioning 73 additional vessels that are part of Russia’s shadow fleet. The EU had sanctioned 79 vessels previously. While similar sanctions from the US on Russia have not led to a significant drop in export volumes, floating storage has increased. This has buyers less willing to accept sanctioned vessels."

"However, potential restarts of oil flows from Iraq’s Kurdistan region, and soon, are offsetting these supply risks. There's talk that these flows could resume soon, after being offline since early 2023. A resumption could bring 300k b/d of supply onto the market. This isn’t the first time that there’s been talk of an imminent restart of flows. In addition, it’s unclear how Iraq would manage its OPEC+ production target if these flows were to resume."