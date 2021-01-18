EU reportedly to seek an extension to ratify Brexit trade deal

According to the latest headlines floating on the wires, the EU will seek an extension to the deadline by which the free trade agreement with the UK must be ratified. Citing two sources, RTE's Europe editor, Tony Connelly tweeted that member states want to extend the deadline from the end of February to sometime in April.

Given that the Brexit trade deal has already been applied provisionally, the developments did little to influence the British pound. The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone below mid-1.3500s, albeit has managed to rebound few pips from multi-day lows set earlier this Monday.