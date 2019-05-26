EU Elections: German exit polls show clear majority for pro-European parties, EUR/USD positive so far

Polls for the European elections closed in Germany and exit polls show that Angela Merkel's CDU/CSU coalition is the winner, followed by the Greens and the center-left SPD. The hard-right AfD and hard-left Linke are set to gain around only 16% between them.

If confirmed, the results provide relief of sorts to Angela Merkel, that her party came on top. If this is the trend in other European countries, EUR/USD has room to rise when Asian markets open. The currency pair closed at 1.1203 on Friday.

At noon, turnout was higher than in the previous elections in 2014.

Here are some numbers:

ARD:

CDU/CSU 28%

GRN 22%

SPD 15.5%

AfD 10.5%

FDP 5.5%

Linke 5.5%

ZDF projection: