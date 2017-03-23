EU bad bank plan will face challenges - Moody's

EU bad bank plan will face challenges - Moody'sBy Eren Sengezer
Proposals for a European Union (EU) "bad bank" will likely face challenges on several fronts, but if operated across the euro area, or the EU as a whole, could help tackle Europe's high level of non-performing loans (NPLs), says Moody's Investors Service in a report titled "Europe -- Banks: EU Bad Bank Plan Will Face Challenges,"
Key quotes
- Europe has by far the highest problem ratio of any of the world's major economic blocks and a reduction in asset risk would enable a more rapid recovery in bank standalone creditworthiness
- We believe any acquisition of a bank's problem loans at a price above "market value" using government capital would be considered state aid
- While there may be some flexibility in the rules, this would likely trigger "burden-sharing" requirements, leading to losses for subordinated debt holders at least
- Unless a consensus is reached in relation to the "bad bank" proposal for Europe, Moody's expects European banks to continue working down their problem loans gradually
- Current initiatives to tackle the problem include ultra-low interest rates and asset purchases by the European Central Bank (ECB), as well as strengthening banking supervision across the euro area under the Single Supervisory Mechanism