Oil prices rallied after the German Chancellor Merz said it’s unlikely that Presidents Zelensky and Putin will meet, providing a blow to hopes for a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia. Given the lack of progress since Putin’s summit with President Trump, this isn’t a big surprise. Meanwhile, Russia carried out a fresh wave of deadly attacks on Kyiv, damaging buildings housing the EU mission and the British Council. The lack of progress towards a peace deal means risks of sanctions and secondary tariffs continue to hang over the oil market, ING's commodity experts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note.
European natural gas prices are under pressure
"Insights Global data shows that gasoil inventories in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region increased by 53kt WoW to 2.09mt, the fourth consecutive week of increases. Inventories have now increased by more than 20%. This takes gasoil inventories in the ARA region close to the 5-year average, which should help ease concerns over middle distillate tightness. However, gasoline inventories fell by 54kt WoW to 991kt, extending a trend we’ve seen for much of the year. European gasoline demand in some key markets has been fairly robust for much of this year, contributing to lower stocks. Tighter gasoline stocks are providing some late-season strength to gasoline cracks in NW Europe."
"In Singapore, onshore refined product stocks fell by 346k barrels to 47.54m barrels. Light and middle distillate stocks fell by 1.67m barrels and 366k barrels, respectively, while residual fuel inventories grew 1.69m barrels."
"European natural gas prices came under pressure yesterday, with the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) settling 2.95% lower. This is despite Norwegian gas flows to Europe falling to their lowest level since mid-July amid ongoing maintenance work in Norway. Despite these lower flows, EU storage continues to tick higher, standing at close to 77% full, although this is still below the seasonal 5-year average of 84%."
EUR/USD is holding the renewed uptick below 1.1700 in the European session on Friday. Later in the day, Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from Germany and PCE inflation figures from the United States will be scrutinized by investors.
GBP/USD stays pressured below the 1.3500 mark in European trading on Friday. Despite the latest leg down, Cable remains firmly entrenched in recent consolidation. Markets are positioning themselves, bracing for the upcoming US Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index inflation print.
The Gold price edges lower during the early European trading hours on Friday. The price retreats from near a five-week high of $3425. The upbeat US economic data, including the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and weekly Initial Jobless Claims data, provide some support to the US Dollar and weigh on the USD-denominated commodity price.
The United States Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for July on Friday at 12:30 GMT. The core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to advance 0.3% month-over-month in July.
AI 2.0 = from "build it" to "prove it": Big Tech's AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
