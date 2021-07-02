Short term Elliott Wave suggests the rally from March 25, 2021 low is unfolding as a leading diagonal. Up from March 25 low, wave 1 ended at 2298.3 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 2112.6. Index then resumes higher in wave 3 towards 2350.30 and pullback in wave 4 ended at 2206.20. Wave 5 is currently in progress with internal subdivision as a 5 waves impulse in lesser degree. Up from wave 4, wave (i) ended at 2287.30 and dips in wave (ii) ended at 2258.80.
Index resumed higher in wave (iii) towards 2342.80 and pullback in wave (iv) ended at 2330.30. Final leg higher wave (v) ended at 2346.70 and this completed wave ((i)) in higher degree. Wave ((ii)) pullback ended at 2284.70 with internal as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave ((i)), wave (w) ended at 2299.40 and rally in wave (x) ended at 2328.80. Index then extended pullback in wave (y) towards 2284.70. This completed wave ((ii)). Expect the Index to extend higher while above 2284.70, and more importantly above 2207.16. As far as June 21 pivot low at 2207.16 stays intact, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.
RTY 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
Russell (RTY) Elliott Wave Video
