Explore the latest Elliott Wave Technical Analysis for major indices like S&P 500, NASDAQ 100, RUSSELL 2000, DAX 40, FTSE 100, ASX 200, DJI. Discover potential long trade opportunities as the next Elliott wave impulse wave commences, projecting new highs for US indices. Read on for detailed wave counts and insights.
The stock market's current outlook presents promising opportunities for traders, particularly in major indices such as the S&P 500, NASDAQ 100, RUSSELL 2000, DAX 40, FTSE 100, and ASX 200, among others. As per our Elliott Wave Analysis, the next impulse wave is set to begin an upward trajectory, signaling potential long trades in the US market.
In the S&P 500, we observe the development of Wave iii of (v) of v) of 3 of (3), while the NASDAQ 100 shows Wave iii of (v) of v) of 3 of (3) in progress. The RUSSELL 2000 is currently undergoing Wave (v) of v) of 3, while the DAX 40 reflects Wave (v) of v) of 3.
For the FTSE 100 and ASX 200, we are witnessing Wave i of (v) of i) unfolding, creating further bullish sentiments. As the current impulse wave gains momentum, traders may find potential long trade opportunities across these indices.
It's essential to keep a close eye on the completion of the current impulse wave, as a larger Minor degree wave four is expected to come into play. This correction might offer additional trading opportunities in the future.
In summary, the Elliott Wave Analysis points towards an upward movement in major indices like the S&P 500, NASDAQ 100, RUSSELL 2000, DAX 40, FTSE 100, and ASX 200, indicating potential long trade prospects. Traders are advised to stay vigilant as the current impulse wave concludes and a larger wave four correction takes shape.
