EIA: US crude oil stocks decreased by 6.9 million barrels

The weekly report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed that commercial crude oil inventories in the US decreased by 6.9 million barrels in the week ending September 6 compared to analysts estimate for a draw of 2.6 million barrels.

Key takeaways from the press release

"Refineries operated at 95.1% of their operable capacity last week."

"Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 10.4 million barrels per day."

"Distillate fuel production increased last week, averaging 5.3 million barrels per day."

"Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 21.6 million barrels per day, up by 0.4% from the same period last year."