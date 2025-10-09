Economic Adviser to Japan's Takaichi: BoJ should be careful about raising interest rates

Etsuro Honda, an economic adviser to Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) newly elected leader Sanae Takaichi, warned on Thursday that “ the Bank of Japan (BoJ) should be careful about raising interest rates.”

Additional comments

It is not clear when the next rate hike would be.



But Takaichi's approach is likely to be one that warrants caution.



USD/JPY unlikely to surge above 155 as inflation expectations remain low.



Weak Yen is positive for the economy when in the recovery phase.

Market reaction

USD/JPY was last seen trading 0.05% lower on the day at 152.60, holding its retreat from eight-month highs of 153.22.