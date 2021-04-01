ECB's Weidmann: Eurozone 2021 growth forecast to be missed if anti-pandemic curbs extended

Jens Weidmann, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bundesbank President, said on Thursday that the eurozone's growth in 2021 could fall short of ECB's forecasts if anti-pandemic curbs are extended.

In its latest forecast, the ECB said that the eurozone economy was expected to grow by 4% in 2021.

"Measures of financing costs for households, companies may not yet fully reflect changes in bond yields," Weidmann added.

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to these remarks and was last seen posting small daily gains at 1.1740.