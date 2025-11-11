ECB’s Vujčić: Market valuations are stretched

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Boris Vujčić said on Tuesday that risks are balanced around inflation, per Reuters.

Key takeaways

"Economically we are in a good place."

"We have had slightly higher growth and inflation than forecast."

"Frontloading of tariffs is still unwinding."

"Consumers are still very cautious in Europe, hard to understand why."

"Market valuations are stretched."

"I am a bit concerned that retail participation in stock markets is growing faster than hedge funds."

Market reaction

EUR/USD showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen trading virtually unchanged on the day at 1.1555.