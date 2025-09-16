ECB’s Villeroy: We "seriously" have to tackle France’s debt problem

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau made some comments on the French fiscal and economic outlook on Tuesday.
Key quotes
French growth is not strong enough but remains positive.
We "seriously" have to tackle the debt problem.
We can do it.
There is no reason for France to become Europe’s laggard.
We must both rein in spending and raise taxes.
