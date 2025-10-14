ECB's Villeroy: More downside than upside inflation risks
European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of France Governor François Villeroy, a member of the Governing Council, gave a televised interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday. He claimed that he doesn't see any risk to the Bank of France or to the ECB's independence, and that the impact of United States (US) tariffs on Eurozone inflation should remain negligible.
Key Quotes
I see no risk to the Bank of France, ECB independence.
French and Euro-Area economies are resilient.
Impact of US tariffs on Eurozone inflation should remain negligible.
We mustn't break international law on Russian assets.
Next rate move is more likely to be a cut than a hike.
We've regained confidence in our forecasts.
More downside than upside inflation risks.
The ECB in a good place, but that place isn't fixed.
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.