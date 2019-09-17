ECB's Villeroy: If current oil shock lasts, could increase inflation and hamper growth

Reuters reports the latest comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Villeroy de Galhau, with the key headlines found below.

If current oil shock lasts, could increase inflation and hamper growth. Brexit remains bad news but banking supervisors are ready for no-deal Brexit. EU's collective response to Brexit may possibly be a further integration of Europe. Big tech firms have capacity to disrupt banks, pose major challenge to financial regulations.

The shared currency is unfazed by the above comments, as EUR/USD keeps its range above the 1.10 handle.