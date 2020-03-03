ECB’s Villeroy: Growth should remain positive for the eurozone as a whole this year

In an interview with De Telegraf, the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Villeroy said that growth should remain positive for the eurozone as a whole this year.

Further comments

ECB’s monetary policy was already accommodative and helping to stabilize the eurozone economy. The ECB’s regular refinancing operations and ultra-cheap long-term loans to banks were helping them. If necessary, bank would stand ready to take appropriate and targeted measures, taking into account the liquidity needs of banks and businesses. Governments with fiscal space should use it.

EUR/USD bulls take a breather

Despite the optimistic comments from Villeroy, the bulls are taking a breather, consolidating the EUR/USD rally to a new two-month high of 1.1212.

The spot now trades at 1.1167, still up 0.30% on the day.