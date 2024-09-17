ECB's Villeroy: French goal to cut deficit to 3% of GDP by 2027 is not realistic

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member François Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday that the French goal to cut the deficit to 3% of GDP by 2027 is not realistic.
Key quotes
Most of the effort on deficits should come from spending reductions but targeted tax hikes are needed too.
It would be better to take 5 years to get to 3%, which would remain in line with EU rules.
Sees 2025 GDP growth of 1.2%, unchanged from prior.
Sees 2026 GDP growth of 1.5% vs 1.6% prior.
Still sees 2024 HICP inflation at 2.5%.
Sees 2025 HICP inflation at 1.5% vs 1.7%.
Market reaction
At the time of press, the EUR/USD pair was up 0.04% on the day at 1.1118.
ECB FAQs
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.
