ECB’s Vasle: Rate cutting is likely to be slower than hiking was

The European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Bostjan Vasle said on Friday, “rate cutting is likely to be slower than hiking was.”
Additional quotes
Inflation has slowed markedly in recent months.
Risks to the disinflation process remain.
Persistent wage gains coould slow disinflation.
Services costs and political tensions are other risks.
Decisions are to be made meeting by meeting.
Market reaction
As of writing, EUR/USD loses 0.40% on the day to trade near 1.0690, hurt by the French political anxiety.
