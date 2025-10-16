ECB's Scicluna: Central bank mustn’t rush further rate cuts

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker and Central Bank of Malta Governor Edward Scicluna said late Thursday that the central bank must not rush further interest-rate cuts.

Key quotes

ECB mustn’t rush further interest-rate cuts.

The effects of higher Trump trade tariffs on prices are not clear yet.

It’s not so straightforward whether higher trade tariffs will be disinflationary or inflationary.

The jury is still out and we shouldn’t jump to conclusions as this is crucial.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the EUR/USD pair is trading around 1.1695, up 0.42% on the day.