ECB's Schnabel: Subdued growth should not be taken as evidence that policy is restrictive

European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel argued on Tuesday that the fact that growth remains subdued cannot and should not be taken as evidence that policy is restrictive, as reported by Reuters.

Key takeaways

"We are transitioning from a global savings glut towards a global bond glut."

"There is still ample excess liquidity."

"The natural rate of interest in the Euro area has increased appreciably over the past two years."

"The nature of the inflation process is likely to have changed lastingly."

"If QT leads to a scarcity of reserves, it may cause the overall convenience yield to rise and hence equilibrium rates to fall."

"It is becoming increasingly unlikely that current financing conditions are materially holding back consumption and investment."

Market reaction

EUR/USD continues to edge higher after these comments and was last seen rising 0.38% on the day at 1.0507.