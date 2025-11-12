ECB’s Schnabel: Risks to inflation are tilted a little bit to the upside

European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Isabel Schnabel said at BNP Paribas' 9th annual Global Markets Conference "Europe Reimagined” that there is no need to adjust interest rates in the current situation, and the main focus of the central bank is on core inflation.

Additional comments

Interest rates are 'absolutely’ in a good place.



Inflation risks are tilted a little bit to upside.



The main focus should be on core inflation.



Food-price inflation is still pretty strong.



Not seeing sustained disinflationary pressures.



Can tolerate small deviations from the inflation target in either direction.



Positive underlying momentum in the economy.



China dumping risk hasn't materialized yet.

Market reaction

The Euro (EUR) has attracted slight bids after ECB Schnabel’s comments, with the EUR/USD trading 0.12% lower to near 1.1570 during the press time.