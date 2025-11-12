TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

ECB’s Schnabel: Risks to inflation are tilted a little bit to the upside

ECB’s Schnabel: Risks to inflation are tilted a little bit to the upside
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Isabel Schnabel said at BNP Paribas' 9th annual Global Markets Conference "Europe Reimagined” that there is no need to adjust interest rates in the current situation, and the main focus of the central bank is on core inflation.

Additional comments

Interest rates are 'absolutely’ in a good place.

Inflation risks are tilted a little bit to upside.

The main focus should be on core inflation.

Food-price inflation is still pretty strong.

Not seeing sustained disinflationary pressures.

Can tolerate small deviations from the inflation target in either direction.

Positive underlying momentum in the economy.

China dumping risk hasn't materialized yet.

Market reaction

The Euro (EUR) has attracted slight bids after ECB Schnabel’s comments, with the EUR/USD trading 0.12% lower to near 1.1570 during the press time.

ECB FAQs

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.1600, awaits Fed commentary

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.1600, awaits Fed commentary

EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.1600 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Markets await the US House vote on the stopgap funding bill that will end the government shutdown. Meanwhile, investors will pay close attention to comments from Fed policymakers.

GBP/USD trims most of its intraday losses, advances beyond 1.3100

GBP/USD trims most of its intraday losses, advances beyond 1.3100

GBP/USD trades in the 1.3130 region in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar declines ahead of definitions about the US government shutdown. Market participants anticipate the largest shutdown in the country’s history is close to an end after the Senate agreed on a funding bill.

Gold extends rally past $4,200 amid US government reopening hopes

Gold extends rally past $4,200 amid US government reopening hopes

Gold accelerated its advance after Wall Street open, approaching the $4,200 mark in the American afternoon. The US Dollar remains pressured amid hopes of a US federal government reopening. The House of Representatives will vote on a funding bill later in the day.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Bitcoin rises in tandem with other crypto majors and is trading above $104,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also edging higher, hovering above $3,400 and $2.40, respectively.

US government hopes boost risk, as bond market may not prop up Starmer

US government hopes boost risk, as bond market may not prop up Starmer

As we move through the European trading session on Wednesday, there is residual optimism in the market that continues to boost risk sentiment. European indices are having another strong day, although the FTSE 100 is bucking this trend and is posting a small loss.

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui (SUI) is rising in tandem with the cryptocurrency market, trading above $2.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The bullish wave behind Sui's 3.5% increase followed a correction that erased gains from $2.20 to $1.98 the previous day.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers