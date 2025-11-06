ECB’s Schnabel: Quantitative normalisation is proceeding smoothly

European Central Bank’s (ECB) executive board member Isabel Schnabel said in the ECB Conference on Money Markets 2025 in Frankfurt on Thursday that the neutral monetary policy stance allows the central bank to tilt the new structural securities portfolio towards shorter-term securities.

Additional comments

Quantitative normalisation is proceeding smoothly, with strong liquidity positions of banks and abundant excess liquidity.



A persistent take-up of standard refinancing operations to precede the launch of structural operations.



There is no direct connection between the run-down of our legacy monetary policy bond portfolios and interest rate control.



Considerations about stance neutrality, policy space and financial soundness suggest tilting the new structural securities portfolio towards shorter-term securities.

Market reaction

EUR/USD has attracted slight bids after ECB Schnabel’s comments. The major currency pair rises to near 1.1515 during the press time.