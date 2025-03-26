ECB’s Panetta: Must remain pragmatic and data-driven in setting policy rate

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday, the central bak “must remain pragmatic and data-driven in setting the policy rate.”
Further comments
ECB should now focus more on inflation expectations than estimated neutral level in setting rates.
As inflation falls and rates near neutral, uncertainty becomes more of a problem.
Market reaction
At the press time, EUR/USD is trading flat at around 1.0780.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds losses below 1.2950 after UK inflation data
GBP/USD sticks to modest losses below 1.2950 in the European morning after the UK's ONS reported that the annual CPI inflation softened to 2.8% in February from 3% in January. This reading came in below the market expectation of 2.9% and made it difficult for Pound Sterling to find demand.
EUR/USD stays depressed below 1.0800 amid US Dollar demand
EUR/USD remains depressed under 1.0800 in Wednesday's European trading hours, undermined by renewed US Dollar demand as traders digest the latest tariff threats by US President Trump. Dovish ECB commentary also weighs on the pair ahead of US data and Fedspeak.
Gold price bulls remain on the sidelines amid positive risk tone; modest USD strength
Gold price ticks lower on Wednesday amid some USD dip-buying. A positive risk tone further weighs on the safe-haven precious metal. Trade jitters, US recession fears, and Fed rate cut bets help limit losses.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple could face volatility as Trump’s “Liberation Day” nears
Bitcoin price hovers around $87,000 on Wednesday after recovering 4% in the last three days. Ethereum and Ripple find support around their key level, suggesting a recovery on the cards.
Seven Fundamentals for the Week: Tariff news, fresh surveys, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge are eyed Premium
Reports and rumors ahead of Trump’s reciprocal tariffs announcement next week will continue moving markets. Business and consumer surveys will try to gauge where the US economy is heading. Core PCE, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, is eyed late in the week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.