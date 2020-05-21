ECB’s Panetta: EU recovery fund proposal is considerable step forward

The new European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Fabio Panetta said on Tuesday, the European Union (EU) recovery fund proposal is a considerable step forward.

Nothing further was reported by the ECB policymaker.

This comes after Germany and France proposed the creation of a fund of 500 billion euros to support the recovery of the EU coronavirus-battered economies.

Meanwhile, EUR/USD holds the lower ground near 1.0970 region, as investors digest the mixed PMI reports from the Euro area economies.