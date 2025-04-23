ECB's Nagel: World economy is in very delicate situation

In an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday, European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker and Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel noted that the world economy is in a very delicate situation and said that they need to have a better understanding of how to find compromises on tariffs.

"Tariffs are not a good policy, that's for sure."

"In the Euro System we are on a good path."

"There is a lot of uncertainty, we have to be cautious."

I see a lot of good news when it comes to inflation."

"Much too early to come to final conclusion what tariff scenario means for both sides of the Atlantic."

"The role of Germany does not change with new financial package."

"The package is an important message to the world that Germany is doing its homework."

"It's not good to doubt the US Dollar's position as a safe haven."

"We should give back the US Treasury the safe haven status."

"Independence of central banks is the DNA of good central banking."

"Cannot exclude turbulence if central banks lose independence."

"Europe has to stand together in these complicated times."

"Confident that ECB rates will get back down to 2% this year."

Market reaction

EUR/USD showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen trading marginally lower on the day at 1.1410.