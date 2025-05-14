ECB's Nagel: June rate decision will depend on incoming data

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker and Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said on Wednesday that June's interest rate decision will depend on incoming data.
Nagel explained that they don't yet know the exact impact from tariffs on inflation and the economy and noted that they will publish new staff projections next month. He added that central banks need to get used to managing the uncertainty.
Market reaction
EUR/USD preserves its bullish momentum following these remarks. At the time of press, EUR/USD was up 0.5% on the day at 1.1240.
ECB FAQs
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds higher to near 1.1200, ECB/ Fed-speak eyed
EUR/USD inches higher to near 1.1200 in European trading hours on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays defensive after the cooler-than-expected US April inflation data. Traders await the speeches from ECB and Fed policymakers and trade headlines for fresh trading impulse.
GBP/USD keeps range around 1.3300 amid subdued US Dollar
GBP/USD is trading at atound 1.3300 in Wednesday’s European session, stabilizing after posting over 1% gains in the previous session. The pair treads water as the US Dollar pauses its decline, looking for fresh catalysts. Speeches from BoE and Fed policymakers are in focus.
Gold sticks to intraday bearish bias amid trade optimism; holds comfortably above $3,200
Gold price drifts lower as the US-China trade truce optimism undermines safe-haven demand. Tuesday’s US CPI print reaffirms Fed rate cut bets and keeps the USD bulls on the defensive. Geopolitical risks could limit deeper losses for the XAU/USD pair, warranting caution for bears.
Crypto optimism continues as markets believe worst of trade crisis is over
The cryptocurrency market capitalization holds above $3.45 trillion while the top three cryptos (Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP are in the green on Wednesday. Sentiment among market participants has improved as the uncertainty surrounding the trade war crisis settles.
US-China trade truce only emphasizes timeless investing truths
Markets roared back to life as the US and China hit pause on their escalating trade war, with both sides emphasizing mutual respect and dignity. But it wasn’t the fine print that moved markets—it was the mood shift. Investors rushed back into risk assets, betting that the worst might be behind us.