ECB’s Muller: Confidence is growing that inflation is on the right track

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Madis Muller said on Friday that “confidence is growing that inflation is on the right track.”
Temporary acceleration in inflation is likely.
Services inflation is still a concern.
The Eurozone economy is awaiting moderate recovery.
