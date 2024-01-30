ECB's Makhlouf: We should remain open-minded about rate path

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Gabriel Makhlouf said on Tuesday that the essence of data-dependency suggests that they should remain open-minded about the interest rate path, per Reuters.
"With disinflation well underway, we are confident in sustainably reaching our target of 2%," Makhlouf added.
Market reaction
These comments don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the Euro's performance against its major rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was virtually unchanged on the day at 1.0835.
