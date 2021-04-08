ECB’s Lane: Inflation is significantly volatile amid the pandemic

Inflation is significantly volatile amid the pandemic but it remains low overall, the European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist Phillip Lane said in an interview on Thursday.

“Favourable financing conditions must be maintained.”

“Prices are driven by several special factors at the moment.”

“Monetary policy will not be swayed by that.”

EUR/USD nears 200-DMA

EUR/USD is gaining some ground in early Europe, looking to recapture 200-DMA at 1.1890. The above comments fail to have any impact on the euro.