ECB's Lagarde: We have to maintain safety net at least until June 2021

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde is on the wires now, via Reuters, commenting on the bank's commitment to the PEPP stimulus.

Additional quotes

"We have to maintain safety net at least until June 2021."

"We should envisage support continuing beyond 2020."

"We really have to maintain attractive conditions until the middle of next year at least."

Market reaction

EUR/USD is off the lows and looks to regain 1.1900 amid a positive start on the European equities and relentless broad dollar selling.