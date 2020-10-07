ECB's Lagarde: Need to maintain ample stimulus to reach goals

The European Central Bank (ECB) needs to maintain its ample stimulus to reach its goals, Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, said on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.

Lagarde further added that the ECB should guard against premature withdrawal of stimulus and noted that she sees a risk of more divergence in the euro area after the coronavirus crisis.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was up 0.31% on the day at 1.1770.