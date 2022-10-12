European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Klaas Knot said on Wednesday that they need a few more significant rate hikes before reaching neutral territory and noted that the terminal rate in the eurozone is lower than in the US, per Reuters.
"I have no indication that with steps up to 75 basis points we will not be able to achieve our price stability mandates 2% inflation over the medium term," Knot added and reiterated that there were no convincing signs of a wage-price spiral.
Market reaction
EUR/USD continues to trade within its daily range after these comments and was last seen posting small losses at 0.9695.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to 0.9700 after US PPI data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively narrow range at around 0.9700 on Wednesday. The US data showed that the annual PPI edged lower to 8.5% in September, compared to the market expectation of 8.4%, and helped the dollar stay resilient ahead of FOMC Minutes.
GBP/USD retreates from daily highs, holds above 1.1000
GBP/USD has erased a portion of its daily gains in the early American session after the annual September US PPI data came in slightly higher than the market expectation. Nevertheless, the pair holds in positive territory above 1.1000 on hopes of changes to the UK mini-budget.
Gold consolidates gains near $1,670 ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold continues to fluctuate near $1,670 in the second half of the day on Wednesday as investors await the FOMC Minutes. After the mixed PPI data from the US, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the daily range slightly below 4%, allowing XAU/USD to stay neutral.
How will CPI affect the crypto markets?
Bitcoin price could see a minor run-up to retest the recent broken, bearish setup. This development is likely to influence Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to do the same. Regardless, investors need to stay focussed on the mid-term outlook, which is still pessimistic.
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Forecast: PPI, CPI and then earnings to set the direction
Stocks were attempting to get their rally on during the first half of Tuesday's session. Things were looking solid for a short-term bottom until the Bank of England once again issued a confusing communique. Equities all turned and exited stage left, closing lower for the day.