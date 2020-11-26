ECB's Kazimir: No reason to make size of PEPP open-ended

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Peter Kazimir said on Thursday that he sees no reason to make the size of the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) open-ended, as reported by Reuters.
"The ECB will focus on the recalibration of tools that have worked," Kazimir added.
Market reaction
These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance against its major rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was down 0.05% on a daily basis at 1.1907.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD losses 1.1900 amid dollar’s comeback
EUR/USD has extended its gains, nearing 1.1950, but quickly turned negative now trading around 1.1880. The greenback recovers as equities fall as the market’s sentiment turns sour.
GBP/USD retreats from daily highs, holds around 1.3350
GBP/USD retreats from near 1.3400, partially undermined by Brexit woes but mostly on renewed dollar’s demand. Doubts arise about Chief EU Negotiator Barnier traveling to London.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains above $1810 level, lacks follow-through
A softer tone surrounding the USD assisted gold to gain some traction on Thursday. COVID-19 vaccine optimism might cap the upside for the safe-haven precious metal. Holiday-thinned liquidity warrants some caution before placing fresh directional bets.
US Thanksgiving Wrap: Consumers carry October, November starts to look dicey
A triple dose of US data on Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday confirmed the strength of the consumer recovery even as employment problems again loom from the rising numbers of Covid-19 closures across the country.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!