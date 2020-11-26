ECB's Kazimir: No reason to make size of PEPP open-ended

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Peter Kazimir said on Thursday that he sees no reason to make the size of the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) open-ended, as reported by Reuters.

"The ECB will focus on the recalibration of tools that have worked," Kazimir added.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance against its major rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was down 0.05% on a daily basis at 1.1907.