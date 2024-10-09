ECB's Kazimir: Key information will be in December

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker and Slovakian central bank Governor Peter Kazimir said on Wednesday that he is not convinced that they should decide on the policy on the basis of one good inflation figure, per Reuters.
"Key information will be in December," Kazimir further added and reiterated that it is important for them to have certainty that they will not have to revise their policy steps later.
Market reaction
These comments failed to trigger a noticeable reaction in EUR/USD. At the time of press, EUR/USD was down 0.22% on the day at 1.0955.
