ECB’s Holzmann doesn't think that current ECB policy will be in place for decades

Reuters reports the recent comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) new Governing Council member Robert Holzmann, with the key headlines found below.

A major pushback took place at yesterday's meeting. Arguments he presented did not prevail. Doesn't think that current ECB policy will be in place for decades.

The recovering momentum around the EUR/USD pair remains unstoppable, as the rates move closer towards the 1.11 handle amid fresh US dollar weakness and ECB’s fiscal stimulus talks.