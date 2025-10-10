ECB's Escriva: Inflation remains contained
European Central Bank Governing Council member Jose Luis Escriva said on Friday, “inflation remains contained.”
“Negative risks to growth have not materialized,” Escriva added.
Market reaction
EUR/USD is up 0.14% so far at 1.1580, as of writing.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.14%
|-0.06%
|-0.03%
|0.01%
|-0.01%
|0.12%
|-0.16%
|EUR
|0.14%
|0.12%
|0.04%
|0.14%
|0.17%
|0.03%
|0.07%
|GBP
|0.06%
|-0.12%
|-0.04%
|-0.00%
|0.04%
|0.13%
|-0.09%
|JPY
|0.03%
|-0.04%
|0.04%
|0.14%
|0.09%
|0.16%
|-0.03%
|CAD
|-0.01%
|-0.14%
|0.00%
|-0.14%
|-0.08%
|0.09%
|-0.08%
|AUD
|0.01%
|-0.17%
|-0.04%
|-0.09%
|0.08%
|0.11%
|-0.14%
|NZD
|-0.12%
|-0.03%
|-0.13%
|-0.16%
|-0.09%
|-0.11%
|-0.24%
|CHF
|0.16%
|-0.07%
|0.09%
|0.03%
|0.08%
|0.14%
|0.24%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet
Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.