ECB’s Elderson: The risks of inflation turning out higher than expected are balanced

In an interview with a Spanish newspaper, Expansion, on Tuesday, European Central Bank (ECB) board member Frank Elderson shared his view on the inflation outlook.

Key quotes

"The risks of inflation turning out higher than expected are balanced with those of inflation being lower than expected.”

“Overall, what we are now seeing is that it will converge to our 2% target in the medium term."

Market reaction

At the time of writing, EUR/USD is holding steady near 1.1560, unperturbed by these comments.