ECB’s Elderson: The risks of inflation turning out higher than expected are balanced
In an interview with a Spanish newspaper, Expansion, on Tuesday, European Central Bank (ECB) board member Frank Elderson shared his view on the inflation outlook.
Key quotes
"The risks of inflation turning out higher than expected are balanced with those of inflation being lower than expected.”
“Overall, what we are now seeing is that it will converge to our 2% target in the medium term."
Market reaction
At the time of writing, EUR/USD is holding steady near 1.1560, unperturbed by these comments.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.04%
|0.41%
|0.17%
|0.09%
|0.22%
|0.04%
|-0.08%
|EUR
|-0.04%
|0.38%
|0.11%
|0.05%
|0.18%
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|GBP
|-0.41%
|-0.38%
|-0.26%
|-0.32%
|-0.22%
|-0.37%
|-0.50%
|JPY
|-0.17%
|-0.11%
|0.26%
|-0.08%
|0.05%
|-0.14%
|-0.25%
|CAD
|-0.09%
|-0.05%
|0.32%
|0.08%
|0.13%
|-0.06%
|-0.18%
|AUD
|-0.22%
|-0.18%
|0.22%
|-0.05%
|-0.13%
|-0.18%
|-0.35%
|NZD
|-0.04%
|-0.00%
|0.37%
|0.14%
|0.06%
|0.18%
|-0.13%
|CHF
|0.08%
|0.12%
|0.50%
|0.25%
|0.18%
|0.35%
|0.13%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet
Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.