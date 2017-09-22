ECB's Draghi: we aren’t there yet on inflation

More comments coming out of the ECB President Mario Draghi's scheduled speech at the ECB Youth Dialogue at Trinity College, in Dublin:

Key quotes (via LiveSquawk):

• We aren’t there yet on inflation

• We haven’t seen much financial stability risks

• Financial system much more resilient thanks to reforms

• Local imbalances shouldn’t be addressed by monetary policy

Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair quickly retreated around 15-20 pips from session tops touched in the aftermath of upbeat Euro-zone PMI prints.