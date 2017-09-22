ECB's Draghi: we aren’t there yet on inflation

ECB's Draghi: we aren’t there yet on inflationBy Haresh Menghani
More comments coming out of the ECB President Mario Draghi's scheduled speech at the ECB Youth Dialogue at Trinity College, in Dublin:
Key quotes (via LiveSquawk):
• We aren’t there yet on inflation
• We haven’t seen much financial stability risks
• Financial system much more resilient thanks to reforms
• Local imbalances shouldn’t be addressed by monetary policy
Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair quickly retreated around 15-20 pips from session tops touched in the aftermath of upbeat Euro-zone PMI prints.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.