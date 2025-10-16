ECB’s Dolenc: Inflation risks are balanced around the baseline scenario

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker and Slovenia's central bank acting Governor Primoz Dolenc said on Thursday that the central bank should hold interest rates steady unless new shocks hit. Dolenc pushed back on arguments that inflation could fall too low without further easing.

Key quotes

Inflation risks are balanced around the baseline scenario.



If there are no new economic shocks, I think that leaving the monetary policy stance as is would be the right thing to do going forward.



It's a stance that neither fuels inflationary pressures nor restricts economic growth.

Market reaction

At the press time, the EUR/USD pair is up 0.07% on the day to trade at 1.1655.