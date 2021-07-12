ECB's de Guindos: We see risks to growth as broadly balanced; support essential

‘We see risks to growth as broadly balanced,” the European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos said in a scheduled speech on Monday, adding that support, therefore, is essential.

Additional quotes

“Spreading of mutations shows we shouldn't be complacent.”

“We expect inflation on the rise until year-end.”

“Risks to the outlook for inflation tilted to the upside. “

“We are in the lower bound, so we can act forcefully.”

“We're doing a lot in terms of monetary stimulus.”

“Medium-term is normally time-horizon of our projections.”

“A big deal of accommodation will be needed in the future.”

“Withdrawal of stimuli should be gradual, not premature.”

Market reaction

EUR/USD is alternating between gains and losses in a familiar range below 1.1900, slightly on the defensive heading into a big week.

The spot currently trades at 1.1869, almost unchanged on the day.