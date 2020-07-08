ECB’s De Guindos: ‘Recent data suggest we can be more optimistic about growth’

In a scheduled speech on Wednesday, the European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis De Guindos said, “recent data suggest we can be more optimistic about growth.”

Additional quotes

“Banks have sufficient capital to face the COVID-19 crisis.”

“I think profitability is a bigger issue for banks than that of capital.”

“Debate on 'proportionality' is now part of the past.”

EUR/USD reaction

Meanwhile, the upbeat comments failed to impress the EUR bulls, as the EUR/USD pair reverses its uptick from session highs of 1.1295. The spot shaves-off gains to trade near 1.1270, at the press time.