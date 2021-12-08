ECB’s de Guindos: No evidence of second round inflation effects

European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos made some comments on the inflation outlook during his appearance on Wednesday.
Key quotes
“The current higher phase of inflation could last longer than earlier thought. “
“No evidence of second-round inflation effects.”
“Bottlenecks are likely to shift growth.”
“Fully convinced that inflation will start to decline from 2022.”
“Convergence to 2% target will take a little bit longer.”
“Inflation risks moderately tilted to upside.”
Related reads
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD teases 1.1300 as US dollar softens with yields
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1300, rising the most in a week, as the US dollar drops amid falling Treasury yields and upbeat mood. The optimism over the new Omicron covid variant and China’s supportive policies buoy the risk sentiment. Friday’s US inflation holds the key.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3250 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is battling 1.3250, as bulls remain in play amid a quiet session. The US dollar is on the back foot as risk appetite picks up again. Investors remain hopeful that the Omicron covid variant may be less disruptive. Although impending Brexit risks and rising covid cases in the UK could weigh on the pound.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3250 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is battling 1.3250, as bulls remain in play amid a quiet session. The US dollar is on the back foot as risk appetite picks up again. Investors remain hopeful that the Omicron covid variant may be less disruptive. Although impending Brexit risks and rising covid cases in the UK could weigh on the pound.
Crypto markets recover, but BTC could ruin the party
Bitcoin price has been on a steady recovery phase after the recent flash crash. Ethereum and Ripple follow big crypto and are on their trajectories of retracement. The upswing for BTC is likely to continue, but investors need to note that a downswing might emerge such that a range forms.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?