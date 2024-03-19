ECB’s de Guindos: Need to wait as services inflation is stickier

European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos, said in an interview on Tuesday, “services inflation is stickier. And that’s why we need to wait.”
Key takeaways
Evolution of wages is key. We will have more information in June.
We do look at what is happening in the US economy. But we are data-dependent not Fed-dependent.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, EUR/USD is nursing losses near 1.0865, down 0.07% on the day.
ECB FAQs
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades firm above 1.0900 ahead of Eurozone PMI data
EUR/USD is well bid above 1.0900 in the European morning on Thursday. The pair is consolidating the upside, fuelled by sustained US Dollar weakness in the aftermath of a dovish Fed policy decision. The focus shifts to the Eurozone and the US PMI data for fresh directives.
GBP/USD keeps range near 1.2800, as UK PMIs, BoE decision loom
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2800, holding positive momentum in early Europe on Thursday. A broadly weaker US Dollar, following the Fed policy decision, provides some support to the pair ahead of the key UK PMI data and the BoE policy announcements.
Gold price sticks to gains above $2,200 mark, bulls take a brief pause amid risk-on
Gold price (XAU/USD) retreats from a fresh record high touched earlier this Thursday, albeit manages to hold its neck above the $2,200 mark heading into the European session.
Bitcoin price could hit a new ATH, but there’s a caveat to this bounce
Bitcoin’s weekly sell signal seems to have played out without providing a dip into a key range. This premature bounce could be a short squeeze that eventually catches the eager bulls off guard.
BoE Decision Preview: Cooling UK inflation sets stage for interest-rate cuts in summer
The BoE is expected to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5.25% following its policy meeting today at 12:00 GMT. The bank’s decision on the policy rate will come in tandem with the release of the Monetary Policy Minutes.