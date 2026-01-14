TRENDING:
ECB’s de Guindos: Financial stability risks remain elevated

ECB’s de Guindos: Financial stability risks remain elevated
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos said in a speech during European trading hours on Wednesday that there are noticeable downside growth risks due to geopolitical woes.

Additional remarks

Financial stability risks remain elevated as valuations are stretched in increasingly concentrated asset markets.

Banks should maintain sound solvency and liquidity positions to enable them to absorb potential shocks ahead.

High uncertainty in the global environment does not appear to be reflected in current market pricing.

Geopolitical risk noticeably raises downside risks to growth.

Market reaction

The impact of ECB de Guindos' comments remains insignificant on the Euro (EUR) as they lacks cues on the monetary policy outlook. As of writing, EUR/USD trades flat around 1.1645.

ECB FAQs

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
