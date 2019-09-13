ECB's Coeure: Risks to eurozone growth remain tilted to downside

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Benoit Coeure crossed the wires in the last minutes saying risks to eurozone growth remain tilted to the downside and repeated that the underlying inflation is still muted.

"To get full benefits from the ECB policy contributions from structural policies and fiscal policy is needed," Coeure added to echo President Draghi's comments from yesterday. "That is a very strong and unanimous view in the ECB, fiscal policy must take charge."

The EUR/USD pair didn't pay any mind to these comments and was last seen trading near 1.11, adding 0.35% on the day.