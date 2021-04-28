ECB's Centeno: Monetary policy is expected to remain very accommodative

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Mario Centeno noted on Wednesday that financing conditions in the euro area have remained favourable, as reported by Reuters.

The ECB's monetary policy is expected to remain very accommodative, Centeno further added.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the shared currency's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was trading at 1.2070, losing 0.16% on a daily basis, and the EUR/GBP pair was up 0.15% on the day at 0.8700.