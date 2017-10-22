ECB to announce extension of APP at lower pace of EUR30bn/ month - Barclays

ECB to announce extension of APP at lower pace of EUR30bn/ month - BarclaysBy Dhwani Mehta
Barclays’ Research Team out with its brief preview on what to expect from the ECB monetary policy meeting due later this Thursday.
Key Quotes:
“At the October ECB meeting, we expect President Draghi to announce a nine-month extension of the APP at a lower pace of EUR30bn per month
We do not expect the ECB to commit to tapering towards zero at the end of the extended programme
We think QE will continue at least until the end of 2018
We expect no change in the forward guidance in the near term
We think the first depo rate hike will occur in 18 Q4”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.