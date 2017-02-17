ECB should continue to be open to rate cuts - ECB's Lane

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Thursday, Philip Lane, the Governor of Ireland’s central bank and member of the ECB's Governing Council, was quoted saying that ECB should continue to be open to further rate cuts.

He, however, denied possibilities of such a move, given current economic conditions, retaining an option to cut gives a signal that the central bank stands ready to act, if needed.

Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair continued trading with bearish bias and remained closer to daily lows near 1.0640 region, touched in the past hour.