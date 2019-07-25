According to analysts at TD Securities, markets are looking for Germany's IFO index to slip a bit lower again in July, but that will likely be largely ignored ahead of the much more interesting ECB decision today.
“We look for the ECB to keep rates on hold and alter its forward guidance, but think that the odds of a dovish surprise are at least twice as high as odds of a more hawkish surprise.”
“The press conference will bear close watching, since assuming the ECB doesn't already deliver a full easing package today (we attribute a 10% chance), that's where Draghi will likely give us a much better idea of what's to come in September.”
“We'll be looking for more insight into the floor for interest rates, potential QE, the level of concern around low inflation expectations, and reinforcing a "symmetric" inflation target.”
“Our base case sees a fairly muted market reaction in both FX and rates as it's largely in line with market expectations, but there is certainly a larger than usual scope for surprise.”
EUR/USD remains on the back foot ahead of IFO, the ECB
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, not far from the 2019 lows. The euro struggled with disappointing figures on Wednesday and now awaits the German IFO business climate ahead of the all-important ECB decision.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.2500 amid Johnson's cabinet cull
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2500, consolidating its losses. New UK PM Boris Johnson has replaced most of the government ministers, choosing Brexiteers to key positions. His statement to parliament is eyed later.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, holds above 108.00 handle
The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Thursday, albeit remained well within the previous session's broader trading range.
Gold: 200-HMA, 1-week-long support-line question sellers
Following its failure to rise past-200 HMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of current month upside, Gold declines to $1,422.30 heading into the European open on Thursday.
Forex Today: Draghi set to rock EUR/USD, PM Boris Johnson culls cabinet, top-tier US data eyed
The European Central Bank is left, right, and center. President Mario Draghi has pledged to provide fresh monetary stimulus but analysts are split on the timing: now or in September.